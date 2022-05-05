Thora Birch set to direct and co-star in ‘The Gabby Petito Story’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emmy-nominated actress, Thora Birch, is set to direct and co-star in Lifetime’s movie called "The Gabby Petito Story."

According to Deadline, the film will be part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women initiative, and it comes as the anniversary of Petito’s disappearance approaches this fall.

The project will reportedly dive into Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s tumultuous relationship, which ultimately led to her disappearance and death.

The outlet reported that the movie will begin filming this summer in Utah and premiere later on in the year.

"The Walking Dead" star has been cast to star as Petito’s mom, Nicole Schmidt.

Lifetime is launching a new initiative to share the stories of women who experienced similar violence as Petito, but did not receive as much attention on social media. These stories include Carlesha Freeland-Gaither, Adriane Fields, Beatrice Weston and more.

Birch is making her return to the network while simultaneously making her directorial debut. She starred in Lifetime’s "The Liz Murray Story" in 2003 and earned an Emmy-nomination for her role. Birch then starred in "The Pregnancy Pact" in 2010.

The Petito case shocked the nation after the young girl and her 23-year-old fiancé took part in a cross-country road trip, which Petito never finished.

The couple was traveling from New York to Oregon in a white 2012 Ford Transit van that they converted into a camper. Tipsters suggested the pair was last seen together in late August in Wyoming near Grand Teton National Park.

Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, weeks after she last spoke with her mother in late August.

The FBI found the 22-year-old’s remains in Teton-Bridger National Forest on Sept. 19.

Fox News Digital led the way as the story unfolded and was first to report a domestic violence call involving Laundrie and Petito in Moab, Utah, which took place on Aug. 12, as well as confronted Laundrie's parents in September following an Orlando road trip and more.

Laundrie was considered a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, which became a murder probe after authorities announced Oct. 12 following an autopsy that the woman had died from strangulation.

A federal court in Wyoming issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest Sept. 23, 10 days after he was last seen, based on Petito’s parents allegations that he had "stolen" their daughter’s credit card. Authorities linked Laundrie to about $1,000 worth of purchases between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

On Oct. 21, the FBI confirmed they found Laundrie’s remains in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida.