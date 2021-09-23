Gabby Petito: Search for Brian Laundrie continues at Florida reserve: LIVE UPDATES
The North Port Police announced on Twitter late Wednesday that the search for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance, did not reveal any new information.
incoming update…
The ground search for Brian Laundrie has been halted for the evening. Nothing found. We will be back out Thursday, similar operation. -North Port Police tweet.
Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone.
Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
The neighbors of the Laundrie family in North Port, Fla. – the would-be in-laws of deceased 22-year-old Gabby Petito – told Fox News Wednesday that about a week after Petito's then-fiance Brian Laundrie returned from the Mountain West, the family packed up an "attached camper" and took what they believed to be a long-weekend camping trip.
Charlene and William Guthrie told "The Story" that it has been a "nightmare" living across from the Laundries since Petito and later Brian went missing.
Live Coverage begins here