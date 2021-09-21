Expand / Collapse search
Gabby Petito's remains found in Wyoming, FBI confirms 'homicide'

The final autopsy report nor the cause of death have been released

The FBI on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that the remains investigators discovered on Sunday in the Teton-Bridger National Forest belonged to Gabby Petito, a missing 22-year-old woman.

"Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results," the FBI tweeted Tuesday with a statement from the Jackson, Wyoming, coroner.

The coroner performed an autopsy on Tuesday. The final report nor the cause of death have been released. 

