Theresa Vail charged with illegally shooting grizzly bear in Alaska

The host of an Outdoor Channel adventure show has been charged with illegally shooting an Alaska grizzly bear and attempting to cover it up.

Alaska State Troopers say 25-year-old Theresa Vail, star of "Limitless with Theresa Vail," and two hunting guides are charged with misdemeanors.

Troopers say Vail during filming in May shot a male grizzly, and in her haste to kill it, shot a nearby sow.

"Outdoor Channel is commited to legal and ethical hunting," an Outdoor Channel rep told FOX411. "We have strict policies and procedures in place that require all of our talent and producers to abide by all hunting regulations. In June, Theresa Vail and the 'Limitless' production team alerted the authorities of the situation. The hunt never aired on Outdoor Channel."

Troopers say master guide Michael Wade Renfro and assistant guide Joseph Andrew Miller conspired to cover up the violation up by obtaining a second bear tag and submitting the wrong information to game authorities.

Renfro's attorney says the accidental shooting of the second bear was an unfortunate event. Myron Angstman says Renfro and everyone else in the case have cooperated with authorities.

Vail spoke with FOX411 in July about her Outdoor Channel show saying, "I know what I stand for, I'm proud of what I stand for."

She added, "I fully believe that teaching a woman how to use a gun is the best thing you can do for her and for her confidence and her personal empowerment. That’s when I became completely confident in defending and protecting myself. The Second Amendment is my life."

FOX411's Sasha Bogursky and The Associated Press contributed to this report.