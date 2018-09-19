'The View' host Joy Behar says 'white men' are protecting 'probably guilty' Brett Kavanaugh

ABC News’ “The View” co-host Joy Behar declared that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is “probably guilty” of decades-old sexual assault allegations and slammed “old," "white men” in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

“These white men, old by the way, are not protecting women,” Behar said of congressional Republicans who stand by Kavanaugh. “They’re protecting a man who is probably guilty.”

California professor Christine Blasey Ford claimed Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 35 years ago, but it's been unclear if she's willing to testify on Capitol Hill because she's asked the FBI to investigate first – which would delay the hearing.

Behar – an outspoken liberal and regular critic of President Trump -- urged Kavanaugh to take a lie detector test to prove his innocence.

“Let’s see that from you, or are you a coward?” Behar asked before claiming Republicans are “vehemently for overturning Roe V. Wade.”

Ford went public on Sunday, alleging that Kavanaugh forced himself onto her and covered her mouth in the 1980s, when Kavanaugh was 17 and she was 15. A growing number of Republican senators are saying it’s time move ahead to a vote if Ford doesn’t show up for Monday’s planned hearing.

Behar isn't the first ABC News personality to weigh in on the controversy swirling around the vacant Supreme Court seat. Earlier this week, Behar’s colleague -- ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd – was ridiculed after he called Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas a “sexual predator” when attempting to smear Kavanaugh.

“It was despicable and outrageous what happened to Anita Hill more than 25 years ago, and a sexual predator was given a lifetime seat on the SC. Let’s hope history doesn’t repeat itself in 2018,” Dowd tweeted on Monday, obviously referring to a sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh.

Justice Thomas, a conservative appointed to the bench by President George H.W. Bush, faced an accusation that he had sexually harassed attorney Anita Hill during his confirmation process back in 1991. Hill’s accusations resulted in last-minute hearings, but Thomas denied the claim and was confirmed. He has spent the past 27 years on the bench.

Last week Behar apologized after saying “God forbid” President Trump lives another 20 years during a conversation about the president’s recent comments about Hurricane Florence and his response to last year’s tragic storm in Puerto Rico.

“Unfortunately the real power is in the presidency… he’s the one who calls the shots,” the ABC star said. “This man will never apologize, if he lives another 20 years, God forbid, not God forbid.”

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.