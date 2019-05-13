'View' host Joy Behar declares Republicans want women 'in the kitchen barefoot and pregnant'

“The View” co-host Joy Behar declared Monday that the GOP is “trying to set women back” decades in response to the "heartbeat" bill that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed into law – but co-host Meghan McCain didn’t agree.

The new law outlaws abortions in the state at six weeks into the pregnancy and actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano called for a "sex strike" as a result. The situation was up for discussion when Behar and McCain got into their latest on-air spat.

ALYSSA MILANO CALLS FOR 'SEX STRIKE' IN RESPONSE TO GEORGIA'S ANTI-ABORTION LAW, GETS BRUTALLY MOCKED

McCain attempted to explain that she feels pro-life women don’t always have voice when it comes to abortion, but Behar wanted to talk about men instead.

“Let’s talk about why are men having such a war against women? Why is the Republican Party trying to set women back 50 years or 75 years? Why do they want us back in the kitchen barefoot and pregnant? Why? What are they so threatened by?” Behar asked.

McCain fired back, saying it’s simply a difference of the way life is viewed.

“If you believe it starts at conception or you believe that it doesn’t. For me, I believe that life starts at conception,” McCain said before Behar interrupted.

JOY BEHAR MOCKS TRUMP TALKING ABOUT HIS SON: 'AS IF HE'S A REAL FATHER'

“But they want to regulate my body, but why don’t they regulate guns, for example? They don’t do that, it’s the same people,” Behar said.

McCain then mocked Milano, saying to tell women to use their bodies as a bargaining chip “doesn’t seem very feminist.”

“The sexual revolution happened so women could have the agency to have sex with whoever they wanted and part of the sexual revolution was the access to birth control. So you’re leaving out birth control from this conversation entirely,” McCain said.

CNN’s Ana Navarro – who was a guest host on Monday's show -- then chimed in, saying she’s “pro-people doing whatever they want” and that the abortion issue is complicated.

MCCAIN HAS SHARP RESPONSE TO TRUMP'S JOHN MCCAIN DOSSIER TWEET

“I don’t like to reduce this issue to black and white,” Navarro said, prompting a quick response from McCain.

“I believe that an abortion is murder. So the idea that there is grey in allowing murder in the United States of America,” McCain said as co-host Whoopi Goldberg cut her off.

“No one is saying you can’t feel or believe that,” Goldberg said.

McCain responded that “liberals always want to believe science when it comes to climate change” but tend to ignore it in regards to abortion and when life begins.

Georgia is one of several states in recent weeks that have passed legislation forbidding doctors from ending pregnancies when a heartbeat can be detected, which is roughly at six weeks.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.