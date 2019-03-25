'The View' co-host Joy Behar says Trump obstruction questions remain, doubts Barr's credibility: 'This is round 1'

Robert Mueller may have reached at least one conclusion on his massive Russia probe, but that still isn’t good enough for Joy Behar.

Behar, a frequent and savage critic of President Trump, questioned the special counsel’s findings during “The View” on Monday.

“There are still questions about obstruction,” Behar said.

“Why did he keep his conversations with Putin secret, what happened there? Why did he ask Comey to go easy on Flynn?

“Those are little questions that sound like obstruction to me,” the co-host added, in the wake of Attorney General William Barr releasing the "principal conclusions" of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's completed Russia probe in a bombshell four-page letter to Capitol Hill lawmakers.

President Trump told reporters Sunday that the release of a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe findings represented a "complete and total exoneration," calling it "an illegal takedown that failed."

But Behar disagreed.

“It’s not true,” she said, before casting doubt on AG Barr’s letter.

“Did Barr sort of audition for the job, because before he was even hired he said there was no bias for obstruction of justice,” she said.

“Before he even got the job, that’s probably why he got the job. This is round one, so let’s just hold our breath.”

The letter stated definitively that Mueller did not establish evidence that President Trump's team or any associates of the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia to sway the 2016 election -- "despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign."

