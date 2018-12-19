The top 5 most exciting TV shows to look forward to in 2019

Fortunately for TV fans far and wide, there’s a lot to be excited for in 2019. Whether it’s the premiere of a new and exciting series or a new installment of an old favorite, there’s plenty to keep you on the edge of your seat for your next binge-worthy show.

While there’s a lot of great stuff coming out this brand new year, it’s helpful to narrow the ever-growing list down to a few exciting favorites. Below are the top five TV shows to be excited about in 2019, in no particular order:

“The Twilight Zone”

It’s been 59 years since the science-fiction series hit TV screens and captivated the world with its unique blend of fantasy, suspense and psychological thriller. This year “Get Out” director Jordan Peele is helming a reboot of the popular series alongside Simon Kinberg for CBS All Access. If you’re a fan of amazing tales with a macabre twist, this updated series may be just the thing you’ve been waiting. It promises to be a whole lot of new things in an older, familiar package.

“True Detective” Season 3

The latest in the anthological “True Detective” series from HBO will take from the same format as the first two seasons while presenting another original story. When partner detectives can’t crack a case involving the disappearance of two children in the heart of the Ozarks, Ark., one sits down with a true crime series in the present day to rehash the case, unfolding a story that spans three decades. Starring Mahershala Ali, the story looks to harken back to the roots of Season 1, with the original writer returning to helm almost the entire project. If you need a new drama to fill the void in your weekly TV-watching, this might be the new show of 2019 for you.

“Game of Thrones” Season 8

It’s all come down to this. After seven long seasons and a countless number of bodies in its wake, HBO is closing out “Game of Thrones” with six massive episodes that promise a little something fans have never seen before with each installment. Whether you’re a diehard fan or merely have a curiosity to figure out who, if anyone, ends up on the Iron Throne when it’s all said and done, you’ll want to tune in each week. While several spinoffs are reportedly in development, you’ll miss out on a ton of watercooler talk if you’re not keeping up with how it all ends in the flagship series. Fortunately, fans only have to wait until a yet-undisclosed date and time in April 2019 for the premiere.

“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” Season 2

America’s first foray into a celebrity edition of “Big Brother” got an extra shot of popularity thanks to the timely inclusion of reality TV villain Omarosa Manigault Newman, fresh off her stint in the Trump White House. Season 2 brings in a new crop of celebrities, as well as some controversy straight out of the headlines. Julie Chen will return to hosting duties at CBS following her husband Les Moonves’ very public resignation as the head of the company. Add to that the whacky games, intense strategy and inevitable breakdown among the celebrity contestants and you’ve got a ton of intrigue to keep you going for its limited run.

“Mindhunter” Season 2

The first season of this series, based on a true story about how the FBI began to study, profile and catch serial killers, captivated audiences when it dropped on Netflix in 2017. Not only does it take viewers inside the mind of FBI agents, but it tackles some real-life true crime figures including Ed Kemper, Jerry Brudos, Richard Speck and Dennis Rader. If you’re a fan of true crime, procedural police dramas or are just plain curious about what captivated audiences about this drama, perhaps it’s time to check out Season 1 ahead of what’s expected to be a big year of tying up loose ends in Season 2 of the popular Netflix-exclusive.