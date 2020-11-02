‘The Talk’ host Eve exiting show after four seasons: ‘I have had the most beautiful experience’

Eve is leaving the popular daytime series “The Talk” at the end of December.

The rapper and film actress, who has carved out an impressive resumé of career highlights and projects, announced she would be departing the talk show and is focused on “expanding her family” in London, where she lives with her husband Maximillion Cooper.

The pair has been married since 2014.

Dubbed the “first lady” of the Ruff Ryders rap conglomerate, Eve, 41, had been co-hosting the daily program from her base in London amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited her ability to travel in order to be in studio for show tapings.

‘THE TALK’ CO-HOST EVE SAYS SHE’S HAVING ‘UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS’ ABOUT RACE WITH HER WHITE HUSBAND

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said, according to Deadline. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

The U.K. was recently hit with another COVID-19 lockdown and a timetable for when she would be able to consistently jet across the ocean remains a mystery.

'THE TALK' SEES PANEL SHAKEUP AS EVE REPLACES AISHA TYLER

“We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way,” added the Grammy-winner and Gwen Stefani collaborator. “So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

Eve was announced as a co-host on “The Talk” in November 2017 following Aisha Tyler's departure. In September, Marie Osmond also bowed out of co-hosting the coveted gig after just one season of replacing Sara Gilbert in the chair.

Eve relayed to her co-hosts that she “had the most beautiful experience” in her time hosting the show, adding that she has “grown as a woman and as a person.”

‘THE TALK’ STARS TO HOST THE 2020 DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS VIRTUALLY

“I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything,” Eve added. “Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you.”

“Real friends support each other. We all support you,” said co-host and “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“Eve, I love and respect you, always, always. And there is a big place here for you always in my heart. I love you…I just want you to be happy,” Sharon Osbourne also chimed.

Meanwhile, Sheryl Underwood quipped, “Hurry up so I can be an Auntie.”