‘The Hills’ star Lo Bosworth shares she ‘suffered a traumatic brain injury,’ other health challenges

Reality TV personality Lauren "Lo" Bosworth opened up about an accident that left her with a severe brain injury and triggered a lifestyle change.

"[Two] years ago in March I suffered a traumatic brain injury I didn’t tell you guys about. I was at a restaurant in lower Manhattan (which shall remain nameless bc accidents happen) and while sitting in a banquet had one of the swinging kitchen doors fall off it’s [sic] hinges and on to my head," Bosworth, 34, wrote to her 829,000 Instagram followers on Saturday.

"I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months. I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long. I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd avenue and 21st street, not knowing which direction to walk in," she added. "I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently 2 years later."

Aside from her concussion, Bosworth was diagnosed with mononucleosis, a virus that can cause fatigue and sore throat as well as swollen lymph nodes, tonsils and spleen among other symptoms, according to Mayo Clinic.

While battling her brain injury and concussion, Bosworth described her need for rest for months on end. However, she was still working full-time at Love Wellness, her women-focused personal care business.

"Long story short, one of the reasons I’ve been so committed to healthy eating and fitness since the pandemic started is because it took a full year from the head injury + mono for me to be in a place where I could even consider exercising with regularity," Bosworth wrote. "This post is dedicated to my health and your health - precious and sometimes taken for granted. If you have it, take advantage of it."

Fifteen years before Bosworth faced challenges with her health, she was an MTV reality star who appeared on "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" and "The Hills" between 2004 and 2010.

Bosworth notably skipped out on "The Hills: New Beginnings" revival series in 2019. Instead, she started her company Love Wellness, which is a brand that claims to "self-care that’s body-positive, based in science."

It sells vitamins and supplements online.