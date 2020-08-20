‘The Crown’ introduces Princess Diana, announces season 4 premiere date in new teaser

“The Crown” released a new teaser for season 4 giving glimpses of Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, and revealed when the Netflix show is returning.

“Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, says in a dramatic opening.

Gillian Anderson, who portrays Margaret Thatcher, the United Kindom’s first female prime minister, also makes a quick cameo in the preview.

'THE CROWN' CASTS ELIZABETH DEBICKI TO PLAY PRINCESS DIANA IN LAST TWO SEASONS

Most of the teaser focuses on Princess Diana’s overexposure in the British press and her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, played by Josh O’Connor.

At the end of the teaser, Netflix announces: “The Crown” is returning on November 15.

In July, the series creator Peter Morgan announced via Twitter that the Netflix show would be renewed for a 6th season in order to flush out more details during the Princess of Wales’ time.

“Charles and Diana’s marriage, it was three Brexits and three COVIDs wrapped into one, wasn’t it?” the series creator Peter Morgan told Esquire earlier this month.

PRINCE CHARLES ‘MUST HAVE’ LOVED PRINCESS DIANA, SAYS ‘THE CROWN’ STAR JOSH O’CONNOR

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The marriage between Diana and Charles is a crucial moment in recent British history, he said.

“Everybody is defined in some shape or form in terms of their reaction to the events that [the royal family] inflicted upon us," Morgan said. "And at the heart of all that was this marriage. I think what’s so sad about it is they were such a dream team. It could have been so fantastic.”