Queen Elizabeth's first public engagements announced amid royal family drama

Queen Elizabeth II is back at work following her winter stay at Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The 93-year-old had to cancel her annual tea time with the local Women’s Institute near the famed estate last week due to a cold, but she seems to be on the mend and ready to continue in her first official engagements of the new year.

For starters, the queen is expected to visit RAF Marham in King’s Lynn on Monday, Feb. 3 and will serve as Honorary Air Commodore of the station, according to People magazine.

She will also be in attendance Wednesday for the opening of the new Wolferton Pumping Station, designed to keep the immediate area from flooding.

Per People, the monarch traditionally completes her annual stay at the estate on Feb. 6 – the date her father King George VI died in 1952 and she took the helm.

Despite the queen not making any official public appearances yet this year, she has been spotted many times attending church and has certainly maintained a busy agenda due to recent events surrounding the royal family.

In November, the queen had to deal with the fallout from son Prince Andrew’s disgrace from his connection to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and it's recently been revealed that Andrew, 59, has "provided zero cooperation" with federal investigators as they continue their probe into Epstein after Andrew publicly vowed that he would.

Additionally, the queen’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, shocked the world this month when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The announcement led to an emergency summit between Harry, his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William to address the matter, and ultimately the queen allowed her grandson and Markle to split their time between the U.K. and Canada as they desired.