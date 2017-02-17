The Breakfast Wrap: How Kim Kardashian is Getting in Shape and Another TV Star is Engaged

Wondering how Kim Kardashian is shedding the baby weight? The reality TV star has been spotted at Barry’s Bootcamp with boyfriend Kanye West for an early morning workout. If you're daring enough to give this serious exercise a shot, we found to get you in shape.

Looks like Hollywood is still on the lookout for Christian Grey. British actor Charlie Hunnam dropped out of the big-screen adaptation of “50 Shades of Grey” reportedly due to his hectic schedule.

Actress Rose McGowan, who was formerly engaged to shock rocker Marilyn Manson, has tied the knot with artist Davey Detail in an intimate Jewish ceremony. Check out his hair, which we’re calling the “split dye.”

isn’t the only one to get engaged. Former “The Hills” star Lauren Conrad is also preparing to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend of nearly two years, William Tell. Her new diamond pairs perfectly with that “love” ring, don’t you think?

Curious about savoring white truffles this fall? It’s going to cost you. Vladimir Potanin, also known as the fourth-richest man in Russia, purchased what’s being called “the world’s biggest white truffles,” weighing in 4 pounds for $95,000. That’s a lot of truffles.

Taylor Swift gave a break for a more sparkling ensemble to pick up her newest award. The 23-year-old entertainer won the 2013 Songwriter/Artist of the Year prize at the Nashville Songwriters Association International. Singing about your exes does pay after all.

Who needs an extra side of fries when you can enjoy a paperback instead? McDonald’s is set to include books in their Happy Meals to promote literacy and let’s just say they’re already getting some criticism.

Miley Cyrus has twerked her way to the top as social media queen. The controversial singer’s YouTube channel is being hailed as the most watched in the world with 270.1m views in September.

Hercules, Hercules, Hercules! Shedding his vampire image, “Twilight” actor Kellan Lutz is now taking off his shirt for his latest role as the Greek demigod. He fits into his costume quite nicely. See the trailer for yourself.

What’s Macaulay Culkin been up to? Attending Comic-Con, of course. And he’s looking pretty excited to be there, pink furry ears and all.