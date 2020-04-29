'The Bachelorette' hoping for fall premiere date, tentatively plan to film domestically during summer: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The Bachelorette" suspended production on Season 16 featuring new lead Clare Crawley in March as the coronavirus outbreak spread around the world.

Now, the reality TV dating series is tentatively eyeing a fall premiere date, but the show will look very different when it does air.

According to Variety, if production gets the green light to start filming, the show known for flying its contestants around the globe for luxury dates will be "forced to shoot domestically" and "within the confines of a quarantined location."

“Clare’s season is happening one hundred percent,” ABC’s reality chief Rob Mills confirmed to Variety. But the when is still iffy.

“As of right now, the plan is to get a great location that has a ton of space where everybody could safely be together and we can still have great dates that still feel big and romantic, and we would shoot the entire season there," he said.

Variety reported that if shooting were to begin, all contestants and crew members would be tested before stepping onto the set and would remain "quarantined on-site for the duration of the season’s shoot."

ABC is also exploring the possibility of doing road trips to different states -- but since travel circumstances are still up in the air and vary state to state, nothing can be set into motion right now.

“We’ve looked at everything -- are travel restrictions going to ease up? And it just doesn’t look like anything is changing any time soon, and what we would rather do is start getting the season underway, sooner rather than later,” Mills said.

Longtime host Chris Harrison said all ideas are being explored and nothing is for certain.

“It would be crazy for us to say that we know what anything is going to look like -- not even television, I’m just talking the world in general,” Harrison told the publication. “We don’t know when we come out of this, what it’s going to look like as far as getting back to social distancing, can you get 10 people in a control room? Can you get 20 people in a control room? How are we going to shoot this safely?”

He is grateful, though, if booting up the show can provide jobs for many out-of-work staffers.

“The good news is we are starting to get producers back to work. People that can work from home, as far as trying to look at locations, asking can we travel, or do we need to just bunker in place and have one main campus?” Harrison explained. “The options are endless, and we’re just trying to have 10 great ideas so that when the governor or the president set these guidelines, we’ll hopefully have a plan in place and we’d get back to work as soon as possible.”

Also on hold right now are "Bachelor in Paradise" -- which typically shoots in Mexico -- and "Bachelor Summer Games" -- which would have aligned with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were postponed to 2021.

Instead, ABC will be airing a filler series, titled "The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever!" starting June 8. It will look back at the most dramatic moments in the franchise's 18-year history. Chris Harrison will host from the Bachelor mansion and there are 10 episodes.

“We can’t wait for Bachelor Nation to fall in love all over again as we take this wild journey down memory lane," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment.