'The Bachelor' contestant Cristy Caserta cause of death revealed: report

Cristy Caserta, the former “The Bachelor” Season 15 cast member who died suddenly at age 38 has been revealed to have had heart and thyroid issues that led to her abrupt demise.

According to TMZ, which reportedly obtained a copy of Caserta’s autopsy report, her shocking death happened as a result of cardiomegaly and hyperthyroidism back in October after suffering an apparent seizure.

‘BACHELOR’ CONTESTANT CRISTY CASERTA DEAD AT 38

As previously reported, she was attending a class at a school in Sunrise, Florida when she fell on the desk.

The Sunrise Police Department tells Fox News: “We received a call, she was in a classroom setting – it was a training class of sort. Students within her class or her classmates became alarmed because she passed out and her head hit the desk, which caused her coffee to spill onto the floor.”

'BACHELOR' ARIE LUYENDYK JR. AND LAUREN BURNHAM ARE MOVING IN TOGETHER

“Fire rescue administered CPR and transported her to Westside Regional where she was pronounced deceased there.”

Caserta appeared on Season 15 of “The Bachelor” where Brad Womack was the main subject, returning for a second shot at finding love on the reality show. Unfortunately, Caserta did not make it past the first round of eliminations on the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.