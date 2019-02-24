Terry Crews talks about wardrobe risk at on the Oscars red carpet: 'This is my life'

The stars were in full swing with some high-fashion looks at the 2019 Oscars red carpet. One of the standout celebrity looks was “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews, who opened up to Fox news about his risky fashion on the red carpet.

The star donned a unique tuxedo that had what appeared to be an alligator skin cumberbun and shoulder straps of the same material. He spoke with Fox News at the show’s red carpet along with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, who sported an elegant white gown and pink hair. It turns out, the star was responsible for his own look thanks to his company.

“This is my label. Amen and Amen. Crocodile, the whole thing. I did, we did it ourselves, everything from top to bottom. My own label Amen and Amen and we are going all out. And this is my beautiful wife doing her thing.”

When asked why he decided not to play it safe like so many other stars in attendance that night, the sitcom star simply noted that playing it safe is not his style.

“This is my life, that’s who I am. I take risks, Let’s go! I don’t want to wait, lets go, I go big or I go home. All in,” an excited Crews said. “This is the Oscars Baby!”

