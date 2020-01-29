Teresa Giudice opens up about second breast augmentation: I'm my 'best, most confident self'

Teresa Giudice is talking about her most recent plastic surgery procedure.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, 47, underwent a second breast augmentation surgery 10 years after her first one. In a long Instagram post, the mother of four describes her experience and why she decided to go under the knife.

“I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self. 10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done,” Teresa wrote.

"I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self. I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day. If it is something that requires cosmetic surgery to feel better," she continued.

“I highly recommend Dr. Preminger @premingermd, and could not be happier with the results. I felt like she understood me, and really made me feel comfortable. I am grateful to have has such a professional approach,” Teresa said.

The best-selling author initially had her breasts done in 2008 and filmed the process on "RHONJ."

She told Andy Cohen in November 2018 that she updated her implants. “They look fuller” she admitted even though she chose the same size. During that late-night appearance, she also admitted she got "a little bit" of fillers in her face.

Surgery isn't the only change happening in Teresa's life. Last month she separated from husband Joe Giudice. The couple married in 1999 and share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

Their relationship has been tested over the past few years. First, when Teresa went to prison for 11 months in 2015 and then when Joe served 41 months in prison, which he completed in late 2019. Joe then left the country for his native Italy while awaiting his deportation case since he never became a U.S. citizen.