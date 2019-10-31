'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Eason announces separation from husband

Jenelle Eason, former star of "Teen Mom," announced on Twitter and Instagram Thursday that she and her kids have moved away from her husband, David.

The reality star began her announcement by explaining her recent social media absence and her "big life decisions."

"I've mostly kept off social media the last few days because I've been focused on making some big life decisions," she said in the tweet. "I've lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn't been pretty. But it's been my life."

Eason, now 27, had her first baby in 2009 at age 18 while starring on "16 & Pregnant." Her first child's father was then-boyfriend Andrew Lewis.

Eason then went on to star on "Teen Mom 2," which followed mothers from the original show.

"Like anyone else, I want what's best for my kids and I want to be happy," she wrote Thursday. "With time away from 'Teen Mom,' I've started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I'm starting that now."

Eason had a second child in 2014 with then-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, then married David in 2015 and gave birth to their daughter Ensley in 2017.

"The kids and I have moved away from David," the tweet added. "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end, but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids. Today, I've filed papers to start that process."

Eason was also stepmother to David Eason's two children, Maryssa and Kaden.

"I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am," she continued. "Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you'll hear from us again soon."

Eason also faced legal woes since the birth of her first child, having been arrested for breaking and entering and drug possession in 2010. Eason pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year of probation and monthly drug and alcohol testing.

The split comes just months after David admitted to killing the family dog and was investigated for animal cruelty.