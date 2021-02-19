Kacey Musgraves joins celeb pile-on against Ted Cruz, hawks T-shirts to raise storm-relief cash

Kacey Musgraves isn't holding back.

The 32-year-old country star and Texas native took to Twitter this week to announce a new charitable project that will seek to raise money for Texans impacted by the winter storms, while also jabbing at Sen. Ted Cruz.

The Texas Republican has come under fire after it was revealed he took his family to Mexico despite millions of people in his home state dealing with storm-related losses of electricity, home heating and drinkable water.

Musgraves was inspired by the incident to create T-shirts reading "Cruzin' for a bruzin.'"

"Makes 'CRUZIN FOR A BRUZIN' tees," wrote the "Rainbow" singer, referring to her own actions. "Donates profits to Texans in need."

In a second tweet, the star proved she was planning to put her money where her mouth is, and encouraged followers not to "RUN OFF anywhere" as she prepared to share a link with them.

The tweet was a potential reference to the run-off elections that took place in Georgia in January, flipping the U.S. Senate from control by Republicans -- Cruz's party -- to Democrats.

In a third tweet, Musgraves shared a link for purchasing such a shirt, and added: "Texas is cold, I can be cold."

On Musgraves' website, the shirt can be purchased for $29.99 and it's promised that the profits "will directly support Texans in need."

The site lists four charities that will benefit: Feed The People Dallas, Casa Marianella and the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas.

The tee, which is described as "unisex" and "super soft," will be available for purchase through Feb. 21.

On Friday, the star revealed that the shirts had already brought in quite a bit of cash.

"HOLY HECK WE HIT $100k IN DONATIONS FROM THE TSHIRTS," she tweeted. "THANK YOU x INFINITY!!!"

The singer added: "And we’ll keep them going thru the weekend!"

She dubbed another tweet a "petition to get @tedcruz to retweet" the link to purchase a shirt.