Ted Cruz fires back at Jim Carrey's 'vampire' attack with shot at Democrats

Liberal Hollywood actor Jim Carrey and GOP Texas Senator Ted Cruz engaged in a contentious back-and-forth on Twitter Monday, just hours before voters in the state head to polling stations to help determine Cruz’s fate in the Senate.

Cruz is holding a slight lead in his race against Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke in the Lone Star State, according to the recent polls. So Carrey, a vocal liberal who recently urged Americans to ‘stop apologizing’ and ‘say yes to socialism,' got into the fray by tweeting his support for the Democrat.

“Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow,” the “Ace Ventura” star tweeted Monday. “Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust.”

The tweet accompanied the actor's art showing O’Rourke opening a window curtain as Cruz fled from sunlight.

“Hollywood liberals all in for Beto,” Cruz soon tweeted in response. “But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat...”

But Carrey didn’t back down from his Cruz criticism and instead doubled-down in a Monday night response.

CLICK FOR COMPLETE FOX NEWS 2018 MIDTERMS COVERAGE

“Wow...sorry I rattled your chain, @TedCruz,” the actor wrote. “I thought you would have more important things to do two days before an election — like sucking up to the guy who called your wife ugly and accused your dad of murder. But I get it! It’s hard to say no when Trump grabs ya by the p----!”

President Trump and the Texas senator had a contentious relationship during the last presidential primary season but apparently mended ties ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

'TAYLOR SWIFT EFFECT' ON SENATE RACE DISMISSED BY TENNESSEE STUDENTS

Cruz, however, isn’t the only GOP politician Carrey has targeted; the actor's recently painted a series of unflattering portraits of Trump administration officials.

“I don't know when it'll stop,” he said in August.