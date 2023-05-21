Taylor Swift's song 'The Man' can save lives, according to American Heart Association

When Taylor Swift fans claim the singer saves lives, they can back it up with science.

According to The American Heart Association (AHA), Swift’s 2019 hit, "The Man," has just the right tempo to perform CPR to.

"The Man" clocks in at 110 beats per minute, which the AHA cites as the right pace to perform chest compressions.

In an Instagram post, the organization urges people to "Be The Man" and take action if someone collapses.

"If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911, then push hard and fast in the center of the chest. A song with 100-120 beats per minute – like Taylor Swift’s "The Man" – can help you keep the right rhythm," the caption said.

Swift’s song joins the ranks of other popular hits that fall in the 100-120 beats per minute range, including "Stayin’ Alive" by the Bee Gees, "Crazy in Love" by Beyonce, and "Dancing Queen" by ABBA.

The "Dear John" singer is in the middle of her Eras Tour, where thousands of fans have gathered week to week at sold-out stadiums around the country to rock out to Swift’s songs.

Last night, during her performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Swift gave fans a rare personal update before playing one of her newer songs.

In multiple fan recorded videos, Swift said, "I’ve just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

She continued, "I don’t know, it’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense."

"So, I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of really happy memories," she concluded, before beginning to play "Question…?" off her newest album, "Midnights."

Swift has been rumored to have recently started dating British singer Matt Healy, not long after ending her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.

Although Swift’s representatives did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment when the story broke earlier this month, Healy’s team said they had "nothing to add."