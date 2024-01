Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Awards shows are typically grand affairs full of beautiful gowns, dashing tuxedos and good-natured conversation as celebrities celebrate the achievements of their peers.

Occasionally, the show will take a break from the red carpet fashion and congratulatory speeches when something a bit wilder occurs.

Fox News Digital takes a look at some of the more memorable moments in recent award show history.

2008 Emmys – Heidi Klum and Tom Bergeron

Supermodel Heidi Klum and former "Dancing with the Stars" host Tom Bergeron shared a moment together during the 2008 Emmy Awards — one that left Klum with a bruise.

During a skit, Bergermon held Klum and dipped her low to the ground. He accidentally dropped her, and she hit the floor hard.

It seemed to be painful. Backstage, she posed for photos with her skirt lifted, showing a large bruise on her hip. There was no bad blood between her and Bergeron, however. He helped her as she showed off the wound.

2022 Oscars – Will Smith and Chris Rock

Chris Rock hosted the Oscars in 2022, and he made a joke that referenced Jada Pinkett Smith. He pointed in her direction and said he can't wait to see "G.I. Jane 2," a reference to her closely cropped hair.

She rolled her eyes at the remark, and while her husband, Will Smith, initially laughed, he stood a moment later, walked onstage and slapped Rock without a word.

"Keep my wife's name out your f----ing mouth," Smith yelled when he returned to his seat. Rock insisted his comment about Pinkett Smith was just a joke, but Smith repeated his demand.

Rock managed to keep his cool even after being slapped, and Smith won the Oscar for best actor. In the aftermath, the Acadamy banned Smith from attending the ceremony for 10 years.

2023 Golden Globes – Jo Koy

Comedian Jo Koy attempted to deliver jokes at this year's Golden Globes, but many of them fell flat. After a few jokes bombed, Koy began blaming the material that wasn't well-recieved on writers.

One joke that didn't land was one about the massively successful "Barbie" movie. Koy pitted the film against the other big box office hit, saying, "'Oppenheimer' is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and ‘Barbie’ is on a plastic doll with big boobies."

Many viewers thought this remark totally missed the feminism of "Barbie" and was just another example of the misogyny the movie spoke out against.

Another prickly reaction came from pop superstar Taylor Swift.

"As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader," Koy said. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

The singer gave a deadpan reaction and took a sip of her drink, clearly not amused.

Looking back at his performance in an interview with "Good Morning America," Koy admitted he "fell a little short" with his performance.

2009 VMAs – Kanye West and Taylor Swift

Another memorable awards show moment involving Taylor Swift happened in 2009 when Swift was accepting a trophy at MTV's Video Music Awards.

After winning the award for best female video, Swift took the stage and went into her speech. It was totally normal until the moment Kanye West hopped onstage with her.

"Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time," West said. "One of the best videos of all time."

The camera shot to Beyonce, who appeared shocked, then back to West, who shrugged and handed the microphone back to Swift. She didn't seem to know what to do as the audience erupted into boos over West's move.

Later in the show, Beyonce won the award for video of the year, and she invited Swift back onstage to finish her speech.

2013 Oscars – Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for best actress in 2013 for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook." She appeared shocked when her name was called, and when she went to accept her award, she tripped on the steps leading up to the stage.

She fell to her knees and took a moment to gather herself before getting back up and completing the journey.

When she received a standing ovation as she stepped in front of the microphone, she joked, "You guys are just standing up ‘cause you feel bad that I fell and that’s really embarrassing, but thank you."

2017 Oscars – "La La Land"

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced the best picture winner at the 2017 Oscars, but there was a problem. They announced "La La Land" as the winner, and cast and crew members climbed onstage. The award was given, and producer Jordan Horowitz began making a speech.

As the other producers gave speeches, it became clear that there was an issue. A crew member could be seen moving around the stage, talking to people. Eventually, someone approached the microphone to say, "We lost, by the way."

They quickly called up the team behind "Moonlight," which had actually won the award for best picture. It was explained later that Beatty had mistakenly received the envelope with the best actress winner, which "La La Land" star Emma Stone had just won. He said he wasn't clear on what had happened, but as he was trying to figure it out with Dunaway, she read the title of the movie she saw.

2003 Oscars – Adrian Brody and Halle Berry

Halle Berry announced the best actor winner at the 2003 Oscars, and when she named Adrian Brody for his performance in "The Pianist," he reacted in an interesting way.

As he approached her to accept the award, he wrapped his arms around her and gave her a passionate kiss. Berry seemed shocked, and as she moved off to the side of the stage she could be seen making a face and wiping her mouth.

In an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" years later, Berry explained that the moment wasn't planned and that when it was happening she thought, "What the f--- is going on right now?"

2003 VMAS – Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera

Pop stars Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera joined Madonna for a performance of "Like a Virgin" in 2003 at the MTV VMAs.

While it was an interesting premise to bring two young singers together with Madonna, who had already fully established herself at that time, most people didn't talk about the musical performance. Instead, the focus turned to the kisses that the "Vogue" singer shared with each younger woman.

Notably, the camera cut to Justin Timberlane watching the show in the audience, looking upset.

2014 Oscars – John Travolta

"Frozen" was all the rage when the 2014 Oscars rolled around, and the smash hit from the show, "Let It Go," won the award for best original song. As one of the nominees, the song was performed during the ceremony by Idina Menzel, who voiced the character of Elsa in the beloved Disney film.

John Travolta was chosen to introduce the performance, which made sense because, as he noted, he's got a history with movie musicals.

But instead of saying Menzel's name, he asked the audience to welcome "the wickedly talented, one and only Adele Dazeem."

Travolta explained later that he was flustered at the time because there was a mix-up backstage about what time he was going on. As he was going toward the stage to do the introduction, he ran into Goldie Hawn, who he called "sexy, charismatic, beautiful" and was left "starstruck."

Following that, someone told him just before he got on the stage that they'd changed Menzel's name to a phonetic spelling, something that he hadn't rehearsed and that left him confused.