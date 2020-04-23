Taylor Swift slams former record label's alleged plans to release album of her live performances: 'Tasteless'

Taylor Swift is taking on her former label once again.

On Thursday, the "Lover" singer posted to her Instagram Story to address the alleged upcoming release of an album of music by Big Machine Records -- the label she's been publically feuding with since the summer of 2019 -- which was apparently brought to her attention by fans.

Swift, 30, claimed that the label has intentions to release an album featuring her live performances on Thursday night.

"I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight," her message began. "This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18."

Swift claimed that the label has listed the album as a 2017 release when in reality, it will be released at midnight.

"I'm always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me," the singer wrote. "It looks to me like [label owner] Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 million for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money."

Swift's comment was in reference to Braun's purchase of the label that included the masters to Swift's catalog, costing $300 million, according to Billboard.

Swift continued: "In my opinion... just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent."

Late last year, Swift claimed that Braun, 36, and Big Machine Records were blocking her from performing her old music at the American Music Awards -- where she was set to receive the artist of the decade award -- as well as the use of her music or performance footage in her documentary "Miss Americana."

Both the performance and the documentary contained music owned by Big Machine Records.

Big Machine Records did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.