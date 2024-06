Nothing gets a Kelce moving like a little Taylor Swift!

Kylie Kelce, the beloved wife of former NFL center Jason Kelce, definitely let the music move her at a recent charity event when a Swift song started to play.

Kelce attended the Team 62 Fundraiser in support of the Eagles Autism Foundation held at The Ocean Drive on the Jersey Shore. Jason played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years before retiring this offseason.

TAYLOR SWIFT SEAMLESSLY BLENDS WITH KELCE FAMILY AND TEAM: 'REACHED THE SUPER BOWL IN HER ROOKIE YEAR'

An animated Kelce was caught on camera belting out the lyrics to Swift's acclaimed hit "Love Story," while proudly juggling three full pitchers of beer.

The video was shared on the "New Heights" X account, the podcast that Jason hosts with his brother, and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. In the video, a man, presumably Jason, can be heard yelling, "Go Ky!"

The couple only recently returned to the United States, having flown to London to see Swift perform last weekend. In a fan video, Kelce was spotted looking lively behind her brother-in-law Travis, singing and dancing around in Swift's VIP tent during her Friday performance at Wembley Stadium.

Kelce kept the party going at the fundraiser, however, getting behind the bar and joining in on the festivities. The "New Heights" Instagram shared photos of the former NFL-wife, and mom of three, as well as Jason, who donned a luchador mask.

Swift, who is currently on the international leg of her "Eras Tour," surprised her audience by bringing Travis on stage during her Sunday show. Her next performance is scheduled for Friday in Dublin.