Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes party before Chiefs game, King Charles' reported control over Harry & Meghan

'Jeopardy' contestant gets slammed for behavior on show, Matthew Perry is laid to rest and mourned by 'Friends' cast

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift follows behind Brittany Mahomes as they are spotted in NYC split Prince Harry and King Charles in tuxedos

Taylor Swift was spotted out in New York City with Brittany Mahomes ahead of the Chiefs game in Germany. King Charles reportedly did a power move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

GIRL SQUAD - Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes spotted in NYC ahead of Travis Kelce's game in Germany. Continue reading here…

ROYAL REVENGE - King Charles stripped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security as revenge for leaving royal family: report. Continue reading here…

Contestant Aaron Craig in a black shirt is clapping on 'Jeopardy'

Aaron Craig was accused of "unsportsmanlike" behavior on "Jeopardy!" (Jeopardy!/Sony Pictures Television)

FINAL 'JEOPARDY!' - 'Jeopardy!' contestant called out for 'rudeness' toward fellow players: ‘Unsportsmanlike and disrespectful.’ Continue reading here…

FINAL FAREWELL - Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars gather for late actor’s funeral. Continue reading here…

AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER - '30s star relied on faith in God after husband's torrid affair with 'love goddess': author. Continue reading here…

Mark Harmon in a white tuxedo holds hands with his wife in a black top and blue skirt at hte People's Choice Awards

Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber have been married since 1987. (Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

'TOGETHER EVER SINCE' - 'NCIS' star Mark Harmon credits making a 'cold call' for 36-year marriage to 'Mork & Mindy' star Pam Dawber. Continue reading here…

'I FORGIVE YOU' - Teri Copley shuts down John Stamos' claims he caught her cheating. Continue reading here…

‘KNOCK HEADS’ - Tim McGraw says 'biggest disagreements' with Faith Hill usually involve music. Continue reading here…

PHOTOS - Heidi Klum, Coco Austin make headlines with provocative alter egos. Continue reading here…

Michael J. Fox in a blue jacket and glasses looks serious on stage

Michael J. Fox is not afraid of his own mortality but is scared of putting his wife and four children in danger. (Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

'FAMILY IN JEOPARDY' - Michael J. Fox details fears for his family as he deals with Parkinson's disease. Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.