Michael J. Fox details fears for his family as he deals with Parkinson's disease

Michael J. Fox has been transparent in his battle with Parkinson's disease, often explaining in great detail how the brain disorder has impacted lifestyle.

The "Back to the Future" star is also sharing what scares him about his disease, particularly when it comes to his family. When asked by "Town & Country" what he fears, the actor answered, "Anything that would put my family in jeopardy."

Fox said he worries about falling into his wife Tracy or one of their four children on the street – putting them in further danger.

But Fox is not afraid of his own mortality. "One day I’ll run out of gas," he said. "One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that. I’m 62 years old. Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that."

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease when he was 29 years old in 1991, and went public with his diagnosis in 1998. In 2000, the "Family Ties" star launched the nonprofit Michael J. Fox Foundation, which strives to find a cure for Parkinson's. The foundation has led to over a dozen clinical trials and therapeutic programs, and is a resource for those who have been previously diagnosed or are newly diagnosed.

Fox has also dealt with several other health problems amid his battle with Parkinson's. In 2018, Fox underwent surgery after a spinal tumor was discovered. The actor could have been paralyzed, but rehabbed for several months and learned to walk again. Shortly after rehab, Fox tripped in his apartment and broke his arm.

In hindsight, Fox says "that was nothing." The actor revealed that he has since broken several additional bones, including his hand. "My hand got infected and then I almost lost it," he revealed. "It was a tsunami of misfortune."

In an interview with People magazine last year, Fox detailed the long list of injuries he had endured since his 2018 surgery. "I broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, had a replacement shoulder put in and broke my [right] arm, then I broke my elbow. I'm 61 years old, and I'm feeling it a little bit more," he said at the time.