Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Tara Reid says Tom Brady seems 'cocky,' reflects on their short romance: ‘Nothing serious’

Brady and Gisele Bündchen filed for divorce in October 2022

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Tara Reid explains why she agreed to appear on Special Forces Video

Tara Reid explains why she agreed to appear on Special Forces

Tara Reid told Fox News Digital she wanted to participate in "Special Forces" to show audiences how much shes grown.

Tara Reid is reflecting on her short-lived romance with former NFL superstar Tom Brady. 

The "American Pie" actress revealed she had a fling with Brady, 46, before getting engaged to television host and now-ex Carson Daly in 2000.

"We’d just see each other on and off," Reid, 48, told Bustle. "It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool."

TARA REID REFLECTS ON BEING ‘BULLIED A LOT’ AND BEING SEEN AS THE PARTY GIRL IN ‘AMERICAN PIE’

tara reid - tom brady

Tara Reid says Tom Brady seems cocky and reflects on their short romance. (Getty Images)

While Reid reminisced about dating Brady more than 20 years ago, she did not hold back on what she thinks of the famous ex-quarterback. 

"He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now," she pointed out. 

Tara Reid and Carson Daly at a Super Bowl Party in Florida

Tara Reid got engaged to television host and now-ex Carson Daly in 2000. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

"We used to go out, do whatever we wanted — then bam. It just changed so fast."

In 2006, Brady went on to date Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The pair began dating in the same month the football star broke off his relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan, who later welcomed Brady's son Jack. Bündchen and Brady married in 2009 and share two children, Vivian and Benjamin.

TARA REID SAYS REMAINING UNMARRIED AND CHILDLESS MADE IT HARD TO SHAKE ‘PARTY GIRL’ IMAGE, HURT HER CAREER

Tom Brady looks to the viewers right in a black jacket on the red carpet for "80 for Brady" split Gisele smiles to the viewers left in a green dress

After 13 years of marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen called it quits. (Phillip Faraone/Daniele Venturelli )

After 13 years, the couple called it quits and filed for divorce in October 2022.

Meanwhile, the "Van Wilder" star is currently in a relationship with Nathan Montpetit-Howar, president of a sound technology company. The couple met five years ago at a dinner party. 

"He’s my best friend, my partner in crime; he’s patient like no other."

Tara Reid and Nathan Monpetit-Howar

Tara Reid is currently in a relationship with Nathan Montpetit-Howar, president of a sound technology company. (Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Reid joined the second season of the FOX reality series "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," where 14 celebrity contestants take on grueling military exercises and challenges under the direction of ex-Special Forces operatives amid freezing temperatures in the mountains of New Zealand.

WATCH: TARA REID EXPLAINS WHY SHE AGREED TO APPEAR ON SPECIAL FORCES

Tara Reid explains why she agreed to appear on Special Forces Video

Reid admitted that her history of being "bullied" motivated her to join the project. 

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Reid said that she decided to participate in the intense series since she felt she had "something to prove."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I feel like I've been bullied a lot, you know, in my life. And I kind of wanted to do the show because I wanted people to see the other side of me," she previously explained at the show's premiere in September at Fox Studios in Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tara Reid in "American Pie."

Tara Reid, right, starred in "American Pie." (Getty Images)

She continued, "And stop bullying me for kind of always the same things. And to let them see, you know, I'm not just this girl who's 21 and partying in 'American Pie.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm a woman and I want them to see that I am strong, and I do have a heart and I do care. And I hope that comes across."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending