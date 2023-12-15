Tara Reid says Tom Brady seems 'cocky,' reflects on their short romance: ‘Nothing serious’

Tara Reid is reflecting on her short-lived romance with former NFL superstar Tom Brady.

The "American Pie" actress revealed she had a fling with Brady, 46, before getting engaged to television host and now-ex Carson Daly in 2000.

"We’d just see each other on and off," Reid, 48, told Bustle. "It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool."

While Reid reminisced about dating Brady more than 20 years ago, she did not hold back on what she thinks of the famous ex-quarterback.

"He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now," she pointed out.

"We used to go out, do whatever we wanted — then bam. It just changed so fast."

In 2006, Brady went on to date Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The pair began dating in the same month the football star broke off his relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan, who later welcomed Brady's son Jack. Bündchen and Brady married in 2009 and share two children, Vivian and Benjamin.

After 13 years, the couple called it quits and filed for divorce in October 2022.

Meanwhile, the "Van Wilder" star is currently in a relationship with Nathan Montpetit-Howar, president of a sound technology company. The couple met five years ago at a dinner party.

"He’s my best friend, my partner in crime; he’s patient like no other."

Earlier this year, Reid joined the second season of the FOX reality series "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," where 14 celebrity contestants take on grueling military exercises and challenges under the direction of ex-Special Forces operatives amid freezing temperatures in the mountains of New Zealand.

Reid admitted that her history of being "bullied" motivated her to join the project.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Reid said that she decided to participate in the intense series since she felt she had "something to prove."

"I feel like I've been bullied a lot, you know, in my life. And I kind of wanted to do the show because I wanted people to see the other side of me," she previously explained at the show's premiere in September at Fox Studios in Los Angeles.

She continued, "And stop bullying me for kind of always the same things. And to let them see, you know, I'm not just this girl who's 21 and partying in 'American Pie.'"

"I'm a woman and I want them to see that I am strong, and I do have a heart and I do care. And I hope that comes across."