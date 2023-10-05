Actress Tara Reid says grueling warfare training renewed her admiration for US military: 'Respect and protect'

"American Pie" star Tara Reid challenged herself in a new way on FOX's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" by competing in grueling warfare training exercises that members of the United States Armed Forces are required to undergo.

"Part of their job was to be somewhat obviously cruel and mean. But when you're going through that actual experience, you're not always even listening to what they're saying because you're actually in physical pain," Reid told host Jesse Watters on Wednesday's "Jesse Watters Primetime."

The FOX reality series hosts 14 celebrity contestants who take on demanding military exercises and challenges under the direction of ex-Special Forces operatives amid freezing temperatures in the mountains of New Zealand. Unlike other reality competition shows, contestants are not voted off or eliminated. Competitors can only leave the series by quitting, being injured, becoming physically unable to continue or being forced out by one of the agents training them.

Reid recalled that she tried her best during her experience, sharing with Watters some of the exercises she endured.

"That backpack that weighed the same amount as my body made no sense when you have, like, professional football players and basketball players putting the same amount on their back that I had. Like there was no way that I was going to get out of it," Reid admitted. "It was impossible!"

Reid also described an exercise testing strength and endurance involving a rock.

"That rock wasn't just holding my head. We had to hold that rock around about three different times and then go over a bridge, under a bridge, in a bridge [and] out," she said. "So then finally, then when you were like – everyone was just crushed. I had all the rock still and people [wre] dropping their rocks left and right. And of course, they gave me one of the biggest rocks there."

Season 2 of "Special Forces" premiered on Monday and featured several celebrities breaking down in tears of pain, including Reid. The actress came away with even greater respect for members of the Armed Forces.

"I've always respected our military very, very much, and I don't know what we'd do without them because they've made America save so much. And that's incredible. But to go through ‘Special Forces’ and realize what they have to go through, it made me have such a different opinion and a respect for them, how hard they really work," she said. "And this was just a few days for me. I mean… for them, this is their lives. They do this every day."

