Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner beach bods: HOT SUMMER PHOTOS

Sydney Sweeney

"I don't do mirror selfies often but when i do they are chaotic," Sydney Sweeney captioned a series of photos on her Instagram.

The pictures show the "Euphoria" actress in a matching two-piece brown set, with a strapless shirt on top and a mini skirt on the bottom, showing off her cleavage and toned stomach.

Julianne Moore, Sweeney's co-star in the upcoming Apple TV+ movie "Echo Park," popped into the comments section to support her friend, writing "Hi cutie."

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner shared an update on her summer with an Instagram post captioned, "kenny the jet."

The series of photos showed Kendall sipping on some wine while doing pottery, putting her finishing touches on a vase by hugging her sister Kylie Jenner and relaxing on a boat with a slice of watermelon in a blue bikini.

Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, let Kendall know how aspirational her life is, writing, "I love your life," with one fan agreeing, adding, "having a kendall jenner summer would heal me."

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone shared a cheeky photo of herself wearing nothing but blue bikini bottoms as she worked on a painting in what looked like an art studio.

"Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting," she captioned the photo, which shows her painting topless from behind.

Artist Marlene Murray took to the comments section, writing, "That happens when the creative juices start to flow, you just have to do it!"

"One Tree Hill" star Sophia Bush invited herself to the next pool party, writing, "You’re fabulous. Next pool party, I’ll bring the snacks."

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley posted a photo of herself in a white one-piece swimsuit while promoting her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Swim.

"All white on the night," she captioned the photo, adding a pink heart.

The photo features Hurley lying on a bed draped in white sheets, and giving the camera a sultry look.

"So beautiful, and looking like an angel," one fan wrote in the comments section, with another writing, "Absolutely the most beautiful woman."

Padma Lakshmi

"Summer is summer-ing," Padma Lakshmi captioned a series of photos and videos of herself modeling a bikini while on vacation in Miami.

In the photos and video, the former "Top Chef" host can be seen standing on a balcony in an animal print bikini, with the ocean in the background. She accessorized the look with layered necklaces, bangles and sunglasses.

"Not even in a kitchen, still cooking," one fan wrote in the comments. Another chimed in with, "One of the most gorgeous 53-year-olds I have ever seen. Padma, your persona and mindset is awesome."

Donna D'Errico

Model Donna D'Errico took to her "backyard paradise" to stay cool in the summer heat, laying out in the shade in her version of the iconic Princess Lea bikini.

"Send ideas on how to keep cool please I’m sweltering! Also please bring your pets inside! It’s too hot!" she captioned an Instagram picture of herself laying on a towel in a skimpy gold two-piece.

D'Errico's followers flooded the comments section with compliments, with one writing, "There’s no limit to how stunning and beautiful you are," and another adding, "Absolutely stunning," with multiple fire emojis.