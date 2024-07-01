Heidi Klum, Elizabeth Hurley heat up summer: HOT CELEB PHOTOS

Heidi Klum

"Good night Paris," Heidi Klum captioned an Instagram post featuring her in a black lace leotard with a deep plunging neckline.

The "America's Got Talent" judge is kicking off the summer with a vacation to France, with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The model posed for the photo in front of a mirror and puckered her lips for the camera.

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley posed for photos while on vacation in Ibiza in her Elizabeth Hurley Beach bikini bottoms and a gray tank top.

The actress and model was seen enjoying the warm weather on a lounge chair, and was even joined by her dog Titus in one of the shots.

"Hello Ibiza! And hello Titus," Hurley captioned the post, adding a pink heart emoji at the end.

Heather Graham

Heather Graham posted a series of photos of herself enjoying the Mediterranean climate while celebrating the Fourth of July on a yacht off the coast of Malta. The actress posed on the yacht in a red and white bikini, and sported a blue dress in another photo, covering all the colors of the American flag.

"Went to the @mediterranefilmfestival and got to see beautiful Malta," she captioned the post. "Wishing everyone a very happy 4th of July and sending you all lots of love!."

Fans in the comments section were quick to compliment Graham on her toned body, with one writing, "You look fresh and happy and vital! Looks amazing," and another adding, "Man, look at Heather putting shame to younger women everywhere. This woman is 54 years old and she has a b-e-a-u-t-i-f-u-l body. She so motivates me to work out more."

Denise Austin

Denise Austin is motivating her followers to work out with her latest "#MondayMotivation" post on Instagram.

The professional fitness coach posed on the beach in a turquoise bikini bottom and long white-sleeved crop top as she smiled at the camera with her arms up in the air.

"You are amazing!!! Plus a pleasure to look at Denise!!," one fan wrote on Instagram, while another chimed in with, "look at those abs!!!! Hot and sexy." A third commented, "You are an amazing woman. Like a fine wine!"

Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon, Madonna's daughter, recently walked the red carpet at the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York.

The young starlet arrived at the event in a black mini-dress with cutouts all over, strategically covering her chest and other areas.

Leon paired the dress with silver jewelry, black heels with silver straps and a black purse.