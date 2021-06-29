Sydney Leathers tells all in revealing interview about Anthony Weiner sexting scandal

Sydney Leathers decided to "capitalize" on her role in the Anthony Weiner sexting scandal by doing porn because people already thought she was a "whore," she says in revealing new interview.

"I felt like the societal stigma was already there in such a real way," Leathers told The Business of Business in an extensive Q&A.

"And with it being my legal name, I just felt like it wasn’t much of a leap to then do porn. It was just like, ‘Oh, well, people already think I’m a whore."

The now 31-year-old– whose X-rated online relationship with the married Weiner torpedoed his 2013 mayoral run– went on to find stardom in porn, performing on PornHub and OnlyFans.

MADISON LECROY SAYS SHE'S 'EMBARRASSED' AFTER ACCIDENTALLY FLASHING INSTAGRAM LIVE

She says doing porn was a natural step, considering her name.

"I’m just blessed with a very porno sounding name," said Leathers, who now does marketing for the digital payment platform SpankChain.

Leathers also panned Weiner’s plan to sell NFT’s of the infamous crotch shot that cost him his seat in Congress.

"I don’t know the rules behind like sex offenders selling [such an NFT], but it seems sketchy…..And it seems like his parole officer, or whoever he checks in with needs to be like, ‘Hey, not a good idea,'" she said.

NFTs are nonfungible tokens or data assets of unique items that are traded on blockchain technology. They are often used for art and other images, and have been recently been the subject of multimillion-dollar bidding wars.

WENDY WILLIAMS UNDER FIRE FOR SAYING 'DEATH TO' BRITNEY SPEARS' PARENTS AFTER SINGER'S COURT TESTIMONY

Weiner — who is a Level 1 sex offender after doing time for sexting a 15-year-old girl — recently told The New York Times he was thinking "cashing in" with an NFT of the lewd photo that first got him in trouble 2011, and led to his departure from congress.

Leathers also compared herself in the new interview to Monica Lewinsky, when she recalled losing her job in 2013 after Buzzfeed first connected her to Weiner by naming her as the 22-year-old leaker of raunchy chats with the ex-congressman, who used the online moniker Carlos Danger.

"It was upsetting, like, I’m somebody who comes from a family who has nothing." Leathers said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"No shade to Monica Lewinsky, I think she’s great. But she comes from a different situation. She was never going to potentially be homeless because of what she went through. Like, I literally could have been homeless. I didn’t have anybody to like, live with and recuperate. I didn’t have anybody who could help me make rent. I had no one, I was on my own."

Leathers spoke exclusively to The Business of Business reporter Christie Smythe, who’s linked to another notorious bad boy— "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli. Smythe says in a preface to the interview that Leathers’ "story struck a particularly strong chord with me because I’ve also been a subject of tabloid spectacle."

Leathers, meanwhile, added that she’s come a long way since the sexting affair with the then-married pol went public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve been in trauma therapy. I went to college, I got my degree," Leathers said.

"For everybody who thought I was a ‘fame whore’ — I stayed in the Midwest. Like I you know what I mean? I didn’t like move to L.A. seeking fame. I’m a very like normal, boring person actually," the Indiana resident said.

"Now I focus on my job. My job is really like my passion. And then my other passion is helping stray cats. I foster kittens, I get stray cats spayed and neutered in my community," she said.

Click here for more from the New York Post.