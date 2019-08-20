Expand / Collapse search
Elizabeth Warren
Susan Sarandon appears to take shot at Warren during Sanders event

New York Post
Actress Susan Sarandon and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Photo: Instagram/AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Oscar-winning actress and activist Susan Sarandon appeared to take a shot at Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday during a Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign event in Iowa.

“He is not someone who used to be a Republican,” Sarandon told the crowd during her introduction of Sanders, according to Politico reporter Holly Otterbein.

Sarandon, a Sanders supporter, didn’t mention Warren by name, but the Massachusetts senator was a registered Republican in the mid-1990s.

WARREN APOLOGIZES TO NATIVE AMERICANS FOR ANCESTRY CLAIMS: 'I HAVE MADE MISTAKES'

“I was a Republican because I thought that those were the people who best supported markets,” Warren told Politico in 2011. “I think that is not true anymore.”

Warren and Sanders — two liberal favorites — have been polling toward the top of the crowded Democratic presidential primary field.

One national poll released last week by The Economist/YouGov showed Warren coming in at second with 20%, while Sanders was close behind at 16%. Former Vice President Joe Biden topped that poll with 21% support.

