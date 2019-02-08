Susan Lucci falls down while walking the runway at an American Heart Association event

After undergoing an emergency heart procedure, soap opera star Susan Lucci had a little mishap at an event meant to advocate for women with heart issues. The star was strutting her stuff in red on the runway when she took a little spill.

The 72-year-old “All My Children” star attended The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection event Thursday where she donned an elegant red gown. During her runway walk, she decided to give a spin to the adoring crowd, which didn’t end the way she hoped.

The star appeared to get her foot caught on the back of the dress, leading to a harsh but somewhat graceful fall. The moment was captured on video by journalist Mara Schiavocampo from the crowd. In the vieo, after Lucci hits the ground she makes a kind of “oops” gesture to the crowd before carefully getting back on her feet and taking a bow. It seems as though the actress suffered no real injury from the fall and was even able to laugh off the embarrassment.

The fall comes just days after the star discussed having emergency heart surgery in the fall, noting that she’s “lucky to be alive.”

"I'm not a nurse or anyone who can help in any real way," she told People in an emotional interview. "This is the way I can help. I can tell my story. Everyone’s symptoms are different but I felt compelled to share mine. Even if it’s one person I help. That is someone’s life."