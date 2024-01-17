Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Supermodel Beverly Johnson admits she used cocaine to stay thin, ate just a bowl of rice and two eggs a week

Johnson was the first Black model to appear on the cover of American Vogue magazine

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

On the 50th anniversary of her historic American Vogue cover release, supermodel Beverly Johnson is reflecting on her path to success.

The first Black model to appear on the cover of the prestigious fashion magazine, Johnson says she went to extremes to appear thin.

"We were led to believe that cocaine was not addictive. We didn’t know cocaine was addictive. Everyone used drugs back in the day, but that particular drug for models was used because we did not eat," Johnson revealed to Page Six. "I remember eating two eggs and a bowl of brown rice a week. I would be shaking in a cab, and I would say pull over because I have to get a bag of M&Ms."

BEVERLY JOHNSON: BILL COSBY DRUGGED ME

Beverly Johnson in a dark blue blouse with a plunging V puts her hands around her shoulders split Beverly in the same outfit with her arm against her head

Beverly Johnson, the first Black woman to appear on the cover of American Vogue Magazine, admits she did cocaine to stay thin. (Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

"I would just stop and get the shakes. We did not eat, and every time you came to work they would say, ‘Yes! Chisel to the bone girl. Yes,’ like congratulating you. Nobody really told you the truth," she admitted.

Johnson says it was her mother that made her realize she had a greater problem, forcing her out of the bathtub and putting her in front of a three-way mirror. "It was the first time I saw my bones looking back at me," she remembered. "It was a major wake-up call for me."

Johnson, now 71, has been sober ever since.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Beverly Johnson in a bright yellow patterned dress with a hat and one hand on her hip

Beverly Johnson has appeared on the cover of over 500 magazines. (Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Also an actress, starring in films like "Crossroads" and "Loaded Weapon 1," Johnson has created and is starring in a one-woman off-Broadway show called "Beverly Johnson: In Vogue." A celebration of her illustrious career, Johnson told Vogue magazine that the show would be engaging.

Models Beverly Johnson, Cheryl Tiegs and Christie Brinkley pose with their dolls from Matchbox Toys

Models Beverly Johnson, Cheryl Tiegs and Christie Brinkley pose with their dolls from Matchbox Toys. (Getty Images)

"My scars and my mistakes and my learning process can be exposed in a way that’s not unapologetic, but also not sensationalized – because I’m too old to be sensationalized," she explained. "This is my story, it’s totally true – as my daughter would say, a little bit too true. And as my brothers and sisters say, ‘Can’t you keep anything to yourself?’"

Her biggest takeaway from the show was recognizing the experiences she lived through, of which there have been many.

"It’s definitely an American story… in the way that you have a chance at opportunities that you would never have anywhere else in the world… and how it’s possible to stumble upon success. I was a student and I wanted to be a lawyer [when I was scouted at 18]; this never was in my scope. It’s only in America where you can totally redesign your life unintentionally."

Beverly Johnson on the carpet in front of a blue backdrop

Beverly Johnson appears at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My biggest lessons are in my huge mistakes. I’m happy to be alive; a lot of people didn’t make it," she shared. Another lesson she garnered: "There’s enough time for everything. Time is in your imagination."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending