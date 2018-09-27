Stephen Colbert rips CNN's Jim Acosta over press conference outburst: 'We get it, you're woke'

Far-left, anti-Trump television personalities typically stick together, but Stephen Colbert broke from tradition on Wednesday when he scolded CNN’s Jim Acosta for grandstanding during a Wednesday press conference in New York City.

“Kind of a d--- move, Jim Acosta. We get it, you’re woke,” Colbert said.

Acosta disrupted the press conference when he asked President Trump whether “one of our female colleagues” could be called on after he questioned the president, prompting Trump to question Acosta's protocol request.

"What does he mean by that?" Trump asked.

In a series of crosstalk, during which Trump repeatedly asked him to “explain,” Acosta said he thought “it would be great if a female reporter would ask you a question about this issue.”

The president replied: “I wouldn’t mind that at all, no."

Despite proclaiming that he wanted female reporters to be called on, Acosta asked a question instead of simply handing his microphone to a woman. The president did call on a female reporter after Acosta concluded his questioning.

Colbert wasn’t the only person to mock Acosta for the outburst.

“Breaking wind from CNN! Not enough mustard to cover this hot dog! NYC runs out of mustard after Jim 'Hot-Dog' Acosta makes fool of himself and what's left of his porn-pride network at Wed news conf w/ @realDonaldTrump,” Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee tweeted.

Sebastian Gorka called Acosta a “self-obsessed drama queen,” and author Eddie Scarry pointed out his hypocrisy.

“Favorite part of Jim Acosta's valor at the press conference yesterday was when he suggested a woman should get to ask Trump a question... But only after the men are done talking,” Scarry tweeted.

Acosta has long been a thorn in the side of the Trump administration and once bragged about being tossed out of the Oval Office during an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Earlier this year, Trump kicked out the CNN star from the Oval Office after Acosta badgered the president with racially charged questions. Acosta has made a habit of grandstanding and interrupting when Trump and members of his administration are available to the media.

Trump has famously dubbed CNN “fake news” and pointed directly at Acosta, calling him by that disparaging moniker in the past. Acosta has also gotten into combative arguments with other members of the administration, including former Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller.

