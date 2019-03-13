Colbert, Kimmel, Noah all make same joke about Romney's 'whiter on the inside' Twinkie cake

Three prominent late night hosts went after Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Tuesday night with similar jokes about unusual birthday celebration.

Romney shared a video of his staffers celebrating his 72nd birthday with a birthday cake made entirely of Twinkies, which is his favorite snack, but the video went viral because the senator blew out all the candidates one-by-one. He later told TMZ that he was getting over a cold.

But that didn’t stop “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host Jimmy Kimmel, and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah from telling the same joke tweaking Romney’s race in the process.

Colbert insisted that it was “fitting” that Romney’s favorite snack was Twinkies because just like Twinkies, “Mitt Romney doesn’t age and is even whiter on the inside.” He went on to compare Romney to an alien.

Kimmel also compared the senator to an alien and told his audience that “we learn more about Mitt Romney in this video than we did during the entire campaign in 2012.”

“Twinkies are really the perfect Mitt Romney snack because they’re white on the outside and even whiter on the inside,” Kimmel quipped.

Noah had a similar line of jokes, except he compared Romney to a “serial killer” instead of an alien.

“Look, the cake is really cool and I do get why Romney likes Twinkies, they’re exactly like him; white on the outside, but somehow, even whiter on the inside,” Noah joked.