Kim Kardashian-West tweets mystery complaint to Jack in the Box

Kim Kardashian is not happy with Jack in the Box, and she wants everyone to know that there is a problem. She just doesn’t want to say what the problem is.

The reality star posted the complaint to her Twitter account, asking for someone from the fast-food restaurant chain to check the corporate email account or to send her a direct message. It’s unknown what exactly happened since Kardashian so far refuses to give any specific details about the issue.

Kardashian kicked off the mystery by posting, “Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with a direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” It’s worth noting that she didn’t actually tag Jack in the Box in her tweet.

She then followed up with, “I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.” Apparently unable to send her a direct message, Jack in the Box tweeted at her, saying “Hi Kim, we are unable to DM you. Please send us a DM with how we can get in touch with your team & someone will reach out immediately.”

Twitter users were quick to react to the drama, with many having an issue with Kardashian publicly calling out the restaurant chain. One user posted, “because letting millions of people know you have a 'serious complaint' isn’t putting them on blast?”

Others seemed to imply that she was abusing her celebrity, with one user posting, “The biggest ‘can I speak to your manager?’ Lmao.” Another user joined in with “Abuse of power. Just take your wrong order and go.” (This response was posted before Kardashian clarified that her complaint wasn’t about an incorrect order.)

Many, however, were simply intrigued by the mystery. As one user put it, “I respect you not wanting to put them on blast but god I want to know what they did.”

Lastly, others apparently wanted to join in and also voice their own complaints about the fast-food chain. One user posted, “I didn’t get my bacon last time! Tell them to bring back the big cheeseburger. I will forever be faithful as a fan if you can do this.”

What happened to Kim Kardashian-West at Jack in the Box? The world may never know.