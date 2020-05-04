'Star Wars' shares inspirational video about unity to celebrate May 4 amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

To celebrate Star Wars Day, the franchise released an inspirational video about hanging together during difficult times, seemingly referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time, fans of the George Lucas-created franchise cannot take to the streets to celebrate on May 4 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic prohibiting large gatherings across the country and causing people to voluntarily practice social distancing. Realizing the times are tough, the franchise enlisted the help of some of its key characters to share an inspirational video message with fans.

Released on the brand’s official YouTube channel on Monday, the video is titled “Celebrating May the 4th in a Galaxy Far, Far Away.” The minute-and-a-half video essentially acts as a sizzle reel of some of the best moments throughout the movies as well as the animated TV shows and video games. Characters like Leia, Yoda and Lando say some inspiring lines from the movies that seem to carry a different meaning in light of the ongoing real-world pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DEVELOPMENT: WHERE DOES IT STAND?

“When you find people who need your help, you help them. No matter what,” one character says.

Another adds: “We have hope. Hope that things can get better, and they will.”

“Stand up together, because that’s when we’re strongest, as one,” a third notes.

CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION TIPS: HOW TO STOP TOUCHING YOUR FACE

The video was released on May 4, 2020, which is universally considered Star Wars Day by many fans thanks to the pun, “May the fourth be with you.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although the fans of the series cannot go out and celebrate the series like normal, 2020 marks the first year that all the films are in one place. Disney+ announced that “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the latest movie in the franchise, joins all the other movies and TV shows within the universe that are also available on the platform.