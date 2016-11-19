Stanley Kubrick's daughter launches GoFundMe campaign to support 'very sick' Shelley Duvall

After revealing to Dr. Phil on Friday that she's "very sick," Shelley Duvall is getting the help she asked for.

WATCH: 'The Shining' Star Shelley Duvall Looks Unrecognizable, Reveals Mental Illness on 'Dr. Phil': 'I'm Very Sick'

The 67-year-old actress is currently receiving support via a GoFundMe page launched by none other than the daughter of revered filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. Kubrick directed Duvall in her iconic role opposite Jack Nicholson in 1980's "The Shining." His daughter, Vivian, created the support page for Duvall the same day as the Dr. Phil tell-all, and as of Saturday, the campaign has raised $16,000 of its $100,000 goal.

"Like many older movie stars, embarrassed finances is not uncommon," the page reads. "Showing your love and support for Shelley Duvall by making a donation can start her back on the road to independence and perhaps back to health and for her fans, more superb performances!"

WATCH: Actress Shelley Duvall on Her Mental Illness: 'If I Say I'm Healthy, the First Thing They'll Do Is Hurt Me'

Duvall's last film was 2002's "Manna from Heaven."

During the Dr. Phil interview, the actress warmly reflected on one of her most well-known roles in 1980's live-action "Popeye," alongside Robin Williams. "I don't think he's dead," she told the talk show host.