'Southern Charm' alum Cameran Eubanks warns fans to 'stay far away from Charleston' amid coronavirus pandemic

Cameran Eubanks has a message for her fans.

The "Southern Charm" alum, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday to urge her followers to consider the risks of coronavirus before traveling to her home city of Charleston, South Carolina.

In a written message on her Instagram story, Eubanks wrote, "I have people messaging me saying they are coming to Charleston on vacation this weekend and want restaurant recommendations.

"You might not be aware but we are LEADING the COUNTRY in new Coronavirus cases," she continued. "Charleston is literally NUMBER ONE."

Eubanks also revealed that the hospital that her husband, Jason, works at is "running out of [personal protective equipment] again."

"My advice: stay far away from Charleston," the former reality star warned.

In another message, Eubanks shared a graphic from The New York Times, which showed the "places with the most new coronavirus cases" around the world, with South Carolina coming in at number three after Arizona and Florida.

"Oh and we are third in the WORLD," she wrote over the graphic.

Eubanks' comments come months into the coronavirus pandemic as several states across the country are seeing jarring upticks in the number of cases reported daily.

12 million cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, over 3 million of those being from the US. On Tuesday, South Carolina reported nearly 1,000 new cases while the country at large reported nearly 60,000.