'Sopranos' creator David Chase sheds some light on the show's cryptic final moment

It’s been about 14 years since people across the country frantically checked their cable connection when the finale of the "Sopranos" abruptly cut to black.

It quickly became clear that the blackout was on purpose, much to the dismay of fans. Now, all these years later, creator David Chase is shedding some light on the infamously cryptic scene. Unfortunately, he stopped just short of confirming that the moment in question signifies the death of the show's main character, Tony Soprano.

Instead, he noted that it was different from a scene he envisioned to end the series that did indeed result in the death of the title character, revealing that he'd planned for the series to end with Tony's death.

"The scene I had in my mind was not that scene. Nor did I think of cutting to black. I had a scene in which Tony comes back from a meeting in New York in his car," Chase explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "At the beginning of every show, he came from New York into New Jersey, and the last scene could be him coming from New Jersey back into New York for a meeting at which he was going to be killed."

JAMES GANDOLFINI HAD A 'TANTRUM' OVER RAUNCHY 'SOPRANOS' SCENE

The TV creator also noted that he was inspired to end the series in a small restaurant, which is where the last shot takes place, after going for a drive.

"Yeah. But I think I had this notion — I was driving on Ocean Park Boulevard near the airport and I saw a little restaurant. It was kind of like a shack that served breakfast. And for some reason I thought, ‘Tony should get it in a place like that,’" he explained. "Why? I don’t know. That was, like, two years before."

JAMES GANDOLFINI'S SON MICHAEL REVEALS DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THEIR VERSIONS OF ICONIC 'SOPRANOS' CHARACTER

Unfortunately, he still offered no answers as to whether or not Tony Soprano is canonically dead. Instead, he merely noted that he envisioned that to be the place Soprano would have died if he were to write the script without the blackout.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Chase has been thinking about "The Sopranos" a lot lately thanks in large part to the prequel series "The Many Saints of Newark," which starred James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini. The patriarch passed away in 2013 at age 51.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The director of the movie, Alan Taylor, recently speculated that he believes the scene in question marks the end of Tony.