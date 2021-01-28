Sonny Fox, 'Wonderama' host, dead at 95 from coronavirus complications

Sonny Fox, popular host of "Wonderama," has died at the age of 95.

According to a statement published on the star's official website, he died on Sunday "of Covid Related Pneumonia."

Fox became a public figure when he stepped into his "Wonderama" hosting duties following Bill Britten and Doris Faye in 1959, People magazine reports.

The popular children's' program featured a mash-up of live entertainment segments, celebrity guests and cartoons.

According to his IMDb profile, he also had short hosting stints on "The $64,000 Challenge," "The Price Is Right" and "To Tell the Truth."

He's also credited as a producer or executive producer on a handful of projects as well, including the television movie "Mysterious Two" starring John Forsythe.

People reports that he is survived by his children Meredith, Dana and Tracy, grandchildren Shaun, Kelley, Corrin, Casey, Melissa, Rachel and Kelly. Another son, Christopher, died in 2014.

During a discussion of the Television Academy Foundation's "The Interviews" series, Fox recalled how he'd keep the young live "Wonderama" audience engaged.

"Just from keeping them from getting bored between takes, I started talking with them, doing some games with them, and then one of the guys said, 'Why don't you do that on the air?'" he remembered.

Fox continued: "I gradually began to understand what the show was about; the show was about me and the kids and about exploring their minds and getting to see where I could take them."

That ideology seemed to be the key because after adopting it, Fox said "the show began to be hugely successful. After about a year, I had [the kids'] trust, their loyalty."