Sofia Vergara has wedding date! Beau Joe Manganiello speaks about nuptials

A wedding date is set for Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, but the couple is keeping it tight-lipped.

The “True Blood” actor, 38, revealed to Us Weekly that the couple of nearly a year has selected a day for the highly anticipated wedding, but stopped short of revealing the date.

In the meantime they are working on planning.

The couple, who got engaged this part December, was spotted at The Breakers resort in Palm Springs checking it out as a potential wedding location and were seen discussing a “six tiers and elaborate” cake.

They had to postpone their original summer wedding plans because of "Magic Mike XXL," which premiere in July.

“We want to get married at a time when we can get away and make time for a honeymoon. So the wedding will probably be later this year,” Vergara, 41, told the New York Post’s Page Six recently.

Although Manganiello remained tight-lipped about his wedding when speaking to Us Weekly, he did talk about his battle with sobriety.

“Of course sobriety is something near and dear to me,” he told the magazine during the screen of “The Resurrection of Jake the Snake” which tells the story of professional Jake “The Snake” Roberts and his struggles with sobriety. “Twelve-and-a-half years sober. So obviously this is something very close to my heart.”

