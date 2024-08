Slipknot’s Sid Wilson has a simple message for everyone: "Don’t f--k around with fire. It’s going to win every time."

Wilson spoke with Fox News Digital over the phone after suffering burns on his arms and face over the weekend.

"My whole right arm is bandaged up, half of my left arm. My face is basically melted from nose down. But the swelling's gone down, and they said the face is kind of amazing that it's regenerative, it happens real fast, seems to heal quickly."

"I’ve had better days, I guess, but I’m alive, so I’m doing good," he said.

SLIPKNOT’S SID WILSON SUFFERS SEVERE BURNS AFTER FARM EXPLOSION

On Saturday, he shared videos on Instagram showing himself in the hospital with an oxygen tube and wires on his body, saying he had "an explosion in my face."

The Slipknot rocker explained to Fox News Digital he was working with a wood burn pile on the Iowa property he lives on with girlfriend Kelly Osbourne and their 1-year-old son, Sidney, when he admittedly made an impulsive decision that led to the injury.

"A few nights ago, I lit it and let it burn down. So, the next day, I went to check it to see, you know, how much was left, if anything. And there was a certain amount of debris around the side still left, so I, like a dummy, [did] what I'm not supposed to do, but I added some gas to it."

He continued, noting he took the gas can "way far away" from the pile near a four-wheeler he was using. "And then I started looking around for a long branch to kind of be at a distance to light it, and then I couldn't find one immediately. So, my lack of patience got the better of me, and I was like, screw it. I'll be all right, you know? And I squatted down and reached out and lit it, and it just, it was really humid out so there was still a lot of vapors lingering around in there, and it just … woof. Exploded."

KELLY OSBOURNE WELCOMES FIRST BABY WITH SID WILSON, SHARON OSBOURNE PRAISES DAUGHTER: 'SO PROUD'

Wilson said he jumped on his four-wheeler and "flew up" the house where Osbourne and Sidney were and "just ran in the house and was like, ‘We got to go!’"

The 47-year-old drove the whole family down the "gravel country roads" that he felt more confident driving on, first going to a nearby urgent care before being transferred to a larger hospital in Des Moines, where he admitted his memory "gets hazy" because he finally received painkillers for his injuries.

"My whole right arm is bandaged up, half of my left arm. My face is basically melted from nose down." — Sid Wilson

"Once I finally got to the hospital in Des Moines, I was able to just kind of, like, let go of whatever it was I was holding onto to get me through it."

Wilson added, "When stuff like that happens, you got to go into, like, a mode where it's like, you know, get yourself where you need to be before your body shuts down."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Osbourne stepped into the interview and added, "They basically dressed the wounds and put all of this fake scab [stuff] all over [his] body until they could get to the burn unit and they could take the scabs off."

They then transferred to a burn unit in Iowa City, about two hours from Des Moines.

After spending the night in the hospital, Wilson returned home with Osbourne filling in as nurse.

He shared a peek at her redressing his arms on Instagram, adding in the caption "@kellyosbourne having the Florence Nightingale effect on me" with a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"She's been completely invaluable. She's amazing," he told Fox News Digital of his girlfriend of over two years. "Being here and taking care of all that for me, I'm not really sure what I’d be doing if she wasn’t here doing that."

With his parents busy, their son, Sidney, hasn’t realized what a chaotic weekend the family experienced.

KELLY OSBOURNE ADMITS 'FAT-SHAMING' FEARS MADE HER HIDE FROM PUBLIC DURING HER PREGNANCY

"Luckily he's young enough that he's still just kind of having a good time through the whole thing," Wilson said.

"I'll say I have a pretty good attitude about it," he added, with Osbourne chiming in, "Yeah, you do!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"My energy’s not, I’m not going to let it get me depressed. The hardest part is just feeling stupid for doing it. That's the hardest part. It’s not even the physical part. It's like going, like, ‘Oh, man, I really learned that the hard way.’ I’ve got to make sure I just slow down sometimes and really examine the situation before I just dive in headfirst."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Wilson is due back for a checkup in the next few days but said he isn’t expecting to need surgery or skin grafts.

"She's been completely invaluable. She's amazing." — Sid Wilson on girlfriend Kelly Osbourne

When sharing his journey on Instagram over the weekend, Wilson assured fans he was going to be "alright," adding, "I don’t care what it takes, I will see you on tour."

According to the band’s website, they have a show on Sept. 1 in Pryor, Oklahoma.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN ADDRESSES FAREWELL TOUR RUMORS AFTER BATTLING HEALTH ISSUES

"I'll be there, man. I always find a way to pull it off," Wilson reiterated to Fox News Digital, sharing that he once performed an entire tour with two broken heels, which he sustained after jumping on a concrete stage on the first show of the tour.

"And then I finished the show for 45 minutes, on my feet, and then finished the tour in a wheelchair."

He did note wearing the band’s signature masks and costumes will take some figuring out, and there will be "some slight adjustments."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the DJ of the band, Wilson added that his hands and arms are the biggest issues he is facing, but he added, "[A]s long as my hands are OK, I should be able to pull it off."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.