Singer Raelynn reflects on Afghanistan crisis: 'I’ve shed man y tears'

Singer/songwriter RaeLynn reflected on the current crisis in Afghanistan in an emotional post on social media.

"The Voice" contestant, 27, honored the 13 U.S. service members who were killed on Thursday in an explosion outside the Kabul airport. Additionally, dozens of Afghans were also killed and 18 U.S. service members were wounded.

It was the deadliest attack on U.S. troops in Afghanistan in more than a decade.

"You wanna know why I’m so emotional about all this happening in Afghanistan and to our military? It's because that could have been my brother or my husband. When a soldier dies it affects this WHOLE military community," she shared on Instagram.

"I’ve shed many tears thinking about the pain these mothers, wives and families are dealing with. These brave young men having their whole life ahead of them and due to bad leadership they will never be able to live that life or in Rylee McCollum’s case meet his BABY. If this carelessness doesn’t enrage you I really don’t understand," RaeLynn continued.

"To the Veterans, I am sorry you are witnessing this. Please know your sacrifice wasn’t in vain. FREEDOM ISN’T FREE YALL. We get to live our beautiful lives because of our brave men and women," she concluded.

In 2017, RaeLynn revealed her husband, Josh Davis, had enlisted in the military. She told Fox News at the time she loved her new title of a military wife.

"There is not a day that goes by that I'm not thankful for my freedom and for the country I live in and now to have my favorite person in the world serving our country, for our freedom, is by far the best thing in the world," she said in 2017.

The musician, who is currently expecting her first child, a daughter, added, "To say I'm a military wife is the coolest thing in the world…my husband is doing something that is so honorable and amazing."

According to the Marine Corps, 11 of the 13 Americans killed were Marines. One was a Navy sailor and one an Army soldier.

President Biden ordered U.S. flags to half-staff across the country in honor of the 13.

The White House said that as of Friday morning, about 12,500 people were airlifted from Kabul in the last 24 hours on U.S. and coalition aircraft; in the 12 hours that followed, another 4,200 people were evacuated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said about 300 Americans had departed and the State Department was working with about 500 more who want to leave. The administration has said it intends to push on and complete the airlift despite the terror threats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.