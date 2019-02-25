Bebe Rexha's father pleads for her to 'stop posting stupid pornography': report

Bebe Rexha's father was reportedly not a fan of a recent Instagram post from his daughter.

In the since-deleted screenshot message, the Grammy-nominated singer's dad, Flamur Rexha, pleaded with her to stop posting pictures and videos that he described as "pornography."

BEBE REXHA SLAMS DESIGNERS WHO ALLEGEDLY TOLD HER SHE'S 'TOO BIG' FOR DRESS FOR GRAMMYS: F --- YOU'

"You better stop posting stupid pornography because you make me sick," he wrote. '"I can't take this anymore. Embarrassed to go in public everywhere I can go. I'm very upset with you, I can't believe it."

LADY GAGE WENT AGAINST 'WOMEN'S CODE' WITH BRADLEY COOPER OSCARS PERFORMANCE'

Along with the post, Rexha captioned,"'My dad hates me."

The 29-year-old pop star, whose latest music video "Last Hurrah" was flagged as "sensitive" on YouTube, eventually took down the post and later explained why she deleted it.



"My dad is not a bad guy. I should of never have posted that screenshot. Im disappointed in myself. I was being sarcastic," she tweeted. 'I understand where he is coming as a father and that’s why the text was a bit harsh. I am upset that he still isn’t speaking to me, but he is still my father."