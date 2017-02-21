Simon Cowell spends over $12K for son's third birthday party

Simon Cowell spent over $12,000 throwing an epic party for son Eric’s 3rd birthday at London’s prestigious Mandarin Oriental.

The expensive bash topped Eric’s 2nd birthday which he celebrated at swanky members haunt The Arts Club last year surrounded by Louis Walsh, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

A source said: “Eric’s party was really over the top and fabulous.”

“Simon spent over $12,000 making it a wonderful day for Eric and all the guests.”

“The cake was dinosaur themed and everything in the room was dinosaur themed too.”

This year the tot was joined by Katie Piper’s daughter Belle at the lavish do held on Sunday.

Mom Katie posted a pic of the party where “X Factor” boss Simon can be seen giving a thumbs up next to a life size dinosaur.

Katie captioned the snap: “Surprise guest at Eric’s birthday — first time Belle has seen a real dinosaur!!”

Eric also hung out with his toddler pals yesterday including Rochelle and Marvin’s daughter Alaia — after they met backstage at "The X Factor" in 2015 when Rochelle was on hosting duties.

