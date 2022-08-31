Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Simon Cowell jokes ‘I have no talent’ and reveals the secret to being a top judge

Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum are also 'America's Got Talent' judges

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink | Fox News
Simon Cowell has been judging contestants on "America’s Got Talent" for years, but he revealed that if he were to perform on stage, his act might not impress the audience.

"My talent is knowing I have no talent…that's why I sit where I do," Cowell joked to Fox News Digital on the red carpet at "America's Got Talent."

Cowell went on to reveal the secret to being a top judge for the popular talent competition. 

"I hopefully say what people at home are thinking. Not all the time. Some of the time," the "America’s Got Talent" judge remarked. 

Two acts came out on top and impressed all four judges last night – Metaphysics and comedian Mike E. Winfield.

The 62-year-old reality television personality argued the Artificial Intelligence performance by Metaphysics and Winfield’s comedy act were two of the best on the show. 

During Metaphysics’ performance, the group used AI technology to create the illusion that host Terry Crews, along with judges Howie Mandel and Cowell were singing "Nessun Dorma" from Giacomo Puccini's opera Turandot.

Cowell predicted who will take home the show's grand prize of $1 million dollars. 

"I think it's really clear tonight. It will be me, Howie and Terry, which was hilarious, and I think Mike, the comedian, I think they were the best two by a mile, and America's got it right week, after week, after week," he told Fox News Digital. 

Metaphysics was ecstatic to hear that the "America’s Got Talent" judges believed they were the "number one" act. 

When Fox News Digital asked what the group thought about Cowell’s reaction to their performance, they responded: "It was an honor."

"When we went off stage, [Simon] came to us, he shook our hand and…[said] ‘genius, this is genius,’" a Metaphysics member told us about the interaction. 

Cowell went on to say that the Metaphysic’s act was even funnier the second time around.

"I think the song choice was great. Everything about it was perfect. I loved it," he expressed. 

"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.

