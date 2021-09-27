SI Swimsuit model Chanel Iman reflects on posing for the mag: ‘It's fun to be around women that empower you’

Chanel Iman knows a thing or two about kicking off the 2021 NFL season in style.

The supermodel and wife of New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard has recently partnered with BIC to launch the brand’s BodyMark temporary tattoo markers, which are available in team colors and logo stencils representing all 32 teams.

But before the 30-year-old cheered on her beau, the mother of two and former Victoria’s Secret Angel was featured on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, quickly becoming a sought-after pinup.

The star spoke to Fox News about shooting for the iconic brand, how she stays in shape all year, as well as some of her go-to guilty pleasures.

SI SWIMSUIT MODEL KATHY JACOBS, THE ‘OLDEST AND SHORTEST ROOKIE’ AT 57, CELEBRATES HER PHYSIQUE AT RUNWAY SHOW

Fox News: You previously made a splash on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. What was it like shooting for them?

Chanel Iman: Shooting with Sports Illustrated is always so exciting because I love the team that I work with. The places that you travel for Sports Illustrated are some of the most beautiful places that I've ever been in my life. It's just fun to be around women that empower you and make you feel good while you're at work.

I've always bought Sports Illustrated as a teenage girl growing up. I prayed that I would one day be working with them. So it's definitely an achievement for me to be one of the Sports Illustrated girls.

Fox News: Growing up, who was one model that you admired?

Chanel Iman: Tyra Banks was one of them. Then Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell. There's a lot of girls that I've always looked up to.

Fox News: When it comes to physically preparing for a photo shoot, do you have a certain go-to workout routine?

Chanel Iman: When I know I have a shoot coming up, I try to eat better. That's the hardest thing for me. I'll do the workout, but the eating... My eating habits are pretty bad *laughs*. So I'll try to eat healthier meals and drink lots of water.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fox News: Fast forward, tell us about your new partnership with BIC.

Chanel Iman: Well, I'm so excited to be teaming up with BIC to help football fans everywhere personalize their NFL gameday styles. The BodyMark by BIC NFL series will be an essential part of my gameday look, whether I'm cheering from the stands or I'm watching on TV at home.

Fox News: It’s definitely starting to feel like the fall these days. What’s one thing that we should all have in our closets for a stylish autumn season and why?

Chanel Iman: For me, [I invest in] warm coats, because living in Jersey, it's really cold here - and a good pair of boots. Those are always the two things that I feel I need in the fall.

Fox News: When it comes to gameday, we can’t forget about the food. What are some of your go-to favorites?

Chanel Iman: Beef hot dogs are my favorite. French fries. I love junk food. So at the games, I love to snack.

Fox News: When it’s not gameday, what’s on your plate?

Chanel Iman: I have a sweet tooth all the time and I try to stop myself from overdoing it. But on my cheat day, I love Krispy Kreme, ice cream, apple pie and peach cobbler. Those are my favorite things – my favorite desserts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News: How do you stay in shape all year? What’s your fitness regimen like?

Chanel Iman: Well, I work out four times a week for an hour each day. I try my best to eat healthier but that is still such a challenge that I'm working on because I love food.

Fox News: If we were to go through your fridge, what would we find?

Chanel Iman: Everything you can make for breakfast. I shop at Whole Foods and Trader Joe's a lot. So there's lots of organic fruits and vegetables, water, juice for the kids and milk.

Fox News: Do you have any go-to workouts that you really love?

Chanel Iman: I like to run – that’s my thing. I run and I work with a personal trainer who helps me tighten and tone everything.

Fox News: What’s your beauty routine like? You always look amazing in your photos.

Chanel Iman: I’m very simple. If I have on makeup, I use the Neutrogena wipes. I like Dove soap to clean my skin and I moisturize with Pond’s.

SI SWIM SEARCH FINALIST KRISTEN LOUELLE GAFFNEY, MOM OF TWO, UNVEILS CURVES ON MIAMI RUNWAY: 'MAGICAL MOMENT'

Fox News: What advice would you give to someone who wants to have a healthier lifestyle? Someone who is struggling to feel motivated or make time?

Chanel Iman: I think we all have goals and sometimes you just have to stay focused. I would say stay focus to achieve the goal that you want for yourself. If it’s fitness, cut back on what you eat and [be mindful of] sugar. For me right now, I’m trying to drink more water so that I can cut back on drinking so much juice.

Fox News: What's one tip or trick you can give us on looking good in our photos?

Chanel Iman: When I'm happy in my life, it really shows in my confidence and that's where my confidence comes from. Just being true to yourself and loving life. Just being happy in life, spreading positivity and love is how I feel good inside.