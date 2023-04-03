Sharon Acker, ‘Perry Mason’ and ‘Point Blank’ actress, dead at 87

Sharon Acker, who starred in "Point Blank" and "The New Perry Mason," has died. She was 87.

The actress passed away on March 16 at a retirement home in her native Toronto, Canada, her daughter Kim Everest confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday.

Acker’s career spans four decades in Hollywood. "Star Trek" fans remember Acker best as Odona, a guest-starring role in a 1969 episode of the original series. Her final TV credit came in 1992 with an appearance on "The Young and the Restless."

Sharon Eileen Acker was born on April 2, 1935, in Toronto. She was adopted at age 9. Acker studied art before she pursued acting in 1956. That year, she played the teacher Mrs. Stacey in a CBS adaptation of "Anne of Green Gables." She then joined the Stratford Shakespeare Festival Company where she played Anne Page opposite future "Star Trek" actor William Shatner in a production of "The Merry Wives of Windsor," The Hollywood Reporter shared.

Acker traveled to Europe where she performed in "Henry V" with the Stratford company. It was there that she made her big screen debut in 1957’s "Lucky Jim." British producers John and Ray Boulting found Acker "freshly appealing" and signed her to a seven-year contract. However, the outlet noted she broke things off after getting married and having a child.

Acker went on to pursue acting back home while raising a family. From 1961 to 1968 she appeared on episodes of "Festival." She also appeared alongside Sean Connery and Zoe Caldwell on a five-part adaptation of "Macbeth," directed by Paul Almond.

The 1967 film "Point Blank" marked Acker’s first role in the U.S. In the noir flick, she played Lee Marvin’s unfaithful wife. Acker and co-star Angie Dickinson caused a stir when they appeared in Life magazine modeling "Well-Dressed Moll Styles in Alcatraz" to promote the film.

Acker appeared in numerous hit TV shows like "The Wild Wild West," "Get Smart," "It Takes a Thief," "Gunsmoke," "Mission: Impossible," "Mod Squad," "Barnaby Jones," "The Rockford Files" and "Marcus Welby, M.D." — just to name a few. She also starred in a 1976-77 CBS adaptation of "Executive Suite" opposite Mitchell Ryan.

In 1973, the actress famously appeared in "The New Perry Mason," a reboot of the ‘50s series that originally starred Raymond Burr and Barbara Hale. However, the new show only lasted 15 episodes before it was canceled.

Her last movie was 1981’s "Happy Birthday to Me."

Following "The Young and the Restless," Acker retired from acting in 1994. She returned to Canada where she pursued her love of painting and sculpting. During the winters, she traveled to the Caribbean.

"So here’s to Sharon, a deeply spiritual woman who lived her life with the same passion, grace, and commitment brought to every role she played," read her obituary. "May her memory serve as a reminder that life is a stage, and every day is a chance to give the performance of a lifetime. Rest in peace, Sharon. You will be deeply missed, but your light will continue to shine on in our hearts."

Acker was married to Peter J. Elkington until his death in 2001. She is survived by her two daughters, as well as a granddaughter, great-granddaughter and two stepchildren.